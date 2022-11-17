Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Position Reduced by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ross Stores by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ross Stores by 28.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $123.36.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

