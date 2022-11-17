Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.20% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROVR. Gordon Haskett lowered Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.22.
Rover Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ROVR opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.
Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
