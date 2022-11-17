Satovsky Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,975 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $150,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock worth $10,977,635. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $97.12 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $990.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

