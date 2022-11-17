Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 21,368 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 50,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $749,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

