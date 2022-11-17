Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Insider Gavin Rennick Sells 21,368 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Schlumberger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $568,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 50,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $749,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
Featured Articles
