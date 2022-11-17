Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Benchmark to $61.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648,324 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $300,591,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

