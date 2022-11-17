Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $40.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

