Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Cowen

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 302.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMFR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Sema4 has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Sema4 had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.71%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sema4 will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sema4 by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

