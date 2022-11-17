SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,065 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BOX by 32.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BOX by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in BOX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,093,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOX. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

BOX Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BOX opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 1.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,058,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

