Short Interest in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rises By 11.0%

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth $107,058,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 781.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after buying an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after buying an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.45. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $169.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.40.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

