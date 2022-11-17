Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.56% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
SILK opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $43,000.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.