Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Citigroup to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

SILK opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.14. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,335.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,842.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,317,335.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,506 shares of company stock worth $3,422,494. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.