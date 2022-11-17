Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Oppenheimer

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.
Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of SIX stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
