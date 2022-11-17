Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,931 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,386 shares of the software company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Splunk by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,073 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 15,666 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Splunk by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 27.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

