Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 519,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4,899.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,431,000 after acquiring an additional 348,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 177,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 131,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,445,401 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.58 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

