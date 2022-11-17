State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 14,171 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

CHCT opened at $33.96 on Thursday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $859.15 million, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 206.98%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.