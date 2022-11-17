State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 35,480 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,480 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after buying an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,256,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 748,516 shares of company stock valued at $26,094,073 in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.39.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

