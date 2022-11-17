State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cabot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cabot by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

CBT opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several analysts have commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

