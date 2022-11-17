State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 437.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 30.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,608 shares of company stock worth $1,936,236 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPSC opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $152.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.