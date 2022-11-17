State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.63 Million Stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,134,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,777,000 after buying an additional 202,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

