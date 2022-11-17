State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Viasat by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the second quarter worth $243,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 248,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 15.2% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 8.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viasat Company Profile

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

