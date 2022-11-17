State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,023 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $2,373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $2,939,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 230,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 55,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $4,545,000.

Get agilon health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $521,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $186,809.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,716 shares of company stock worth $1,578,866. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

agilon health Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL stock opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.