State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 50 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

NYSE:INSP opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $283.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

