State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 59.9% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

