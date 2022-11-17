Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Stericycle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its holdings in Stericycle by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 377,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 86,350 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 656,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $50.89 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 727.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

