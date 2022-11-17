Steven Pantelick Sells 60,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68.

PubMatic Stock Down 3.5 %

PUBM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $819.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Holdings Co lifted its position in PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 232,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 48.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

