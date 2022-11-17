Steven Pantelick Sells 60,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68.

PubMatic Stock Down 3.5 %

PUBM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $819.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Holdings Co lifted its position in PubMatic by 27.0% during the third quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,081,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 324,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 232,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PubMatic by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 66,688 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 48.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.