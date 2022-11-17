Steven Pantelick Sells 60,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $967,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,910.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68.
PubMatic Stock Down 3.5 %
PUBM opened at $15.80 on Thursday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $819.61 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
