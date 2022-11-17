Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagefield Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 118.2% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $25,390,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.94.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 0.6 %

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

