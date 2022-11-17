Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stake Lessened by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,530 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $1,474,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

NOVA stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

