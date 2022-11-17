SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Cowen

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Cowen to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $32.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SunPower by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in SunPower by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

