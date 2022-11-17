Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,248,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,281,000 after buying an additional 1,082,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $631.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.