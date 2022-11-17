SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
SuRo Capital Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuRo Capital
About SuRo Capital
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuRo Capital (SSSS)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.