SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BTIG Research to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SSSS. TheStreet downgraded SuRo Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. SuRo Capital has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in SuRo Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 32.0% in the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 94,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

