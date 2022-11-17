Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $1,252,120.00 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,430,000 after buying an additional 2,429,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,237,000 after buying an additional 1,956,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after buying an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

