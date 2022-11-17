Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,753 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ternium stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

