Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 531 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter worth about $1,636,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,350,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Brady’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating).

