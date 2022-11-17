Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVTC stock opened at $33.79 on Thursday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

