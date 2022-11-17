Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,162 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $1,865,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 526,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

