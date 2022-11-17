Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 661 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Arcosa by 492.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth $59,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACA. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $65.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

