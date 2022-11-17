Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,116.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,250 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

