Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

SANM opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

