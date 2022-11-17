Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 483,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,666,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $335.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $338.22 and its 200 day moving average is $353.17. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $557.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.