Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.82 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

