Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 430.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 60,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fulton Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

FULT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of FULT opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.