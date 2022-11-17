Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in National Vision by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in National Vision by 6.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Vision by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth about $122,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price target on National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

EYE stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

