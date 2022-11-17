Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 4,084 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after acquiring an additional 136,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 284,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after acquiring an additional 360,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

