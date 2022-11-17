Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17,612.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 919,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,446,000 after buying an additional 914,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 907,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,122,000 after buying an additional 292,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 388.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 333,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 264,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

BXP stock opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

