Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 263.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $478,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,419,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,907,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,800. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $91.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $176.63.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.