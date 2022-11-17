Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Nordstrom by 105,959.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 146.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 373,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

JWN stock opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.17. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.36% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

