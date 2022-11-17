Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 415 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

