The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.67. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

