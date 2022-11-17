The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,420,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 326,062 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,760,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 668,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E.W. Scripps Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at E.W. Scripps

A number of brokerages have commented on SSP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered E.W. Scripps from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jimmy R. Scripps bought 101,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,244,671.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

