The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.82.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

