Triumph Capital Management Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,288.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,644.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,685,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,202,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129,976 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $990.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.